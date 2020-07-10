Opinion

CARTOON: Battle royal over QE

10 July 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tito Mboweni’s academic critics miss the mark

The letter from a group of economists falls short on solutions and reverts to slogans rather than thought-out plans
Opinion
4 days ago

Reserve Bank will ensure stability through Covid-19 crisis, says Kganyago

Economic outlook depends on how pandemic develops and extent of restrictions on business activity, reports governor
Economy
1 week ago

SA running out of time to avoid Argentina’s fate, Lesetja Kganyago says

The Reserve Bank governor cautions against letting ideological conflicts hasten SA's economic decline
Economy
3 weeks ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Reserve Bank governor has made up his rule on QE

Countries that borrow in their own currencies face fewer risks and in SA 90% of sovereign debt is denominated in rands
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LESETJA KGANYAGO: Reserve Bank’s aggressive response has helped allay economic crisis

The Bank has implemented important measures, including lowering rates and making liquidity available to banks
Opinion
3 weeks ago

DUMA GQUBULE: If quantitative easing is inefficient, what else can the Bank do?

There is no reason central bank spending on productive assets should be inflationary
Opinion
1 month ago
