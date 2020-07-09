CARTOON: Mogoeng’s achilles heel

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Thursday, July 9 2020
Capacity including all committed public and private sector beds is expected to be breached in the next four weeks
More pupils to return amid concerns about the ability of schools to maintain social distancing and hygiene
The Australian miner wants a bigger stake in Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining
The committee is not convinced that the Treasury can reach its target of a primary budget surplus by 2023/2024, and wants a more realistic forecast
Legal experts warn that compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act will be complex and time consuming
Judges upheld regulations from the Trump administration that allowed employers with religious objections to stop offering contraceptive coverage
Oupa Nkagisang has accused the organisation of ‘inefficiency’ in tackling the province’s administration matter
Caring for your car offers financial benefits when you sell it
