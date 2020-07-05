Opinion

SECOND TAKE

THE JAPAN TIMES: Struggle continues for victims of sterilisation law

05 July 2020 - 16:59
Picture: VIA REUTERS/KYODO
Picture: VIA REUTERS/KYODO

The struggle for victims of the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law — which for decades compelled people with physical or intellectual disabilities or hereditary diseases to undergo sterilisation to prevent the birth of “eugenically inferior” children — has gone on for nearly a quarter of a century after its discriminatory provision was finally scrapped in 1996.

If government policy under the law gravely damaged the victims’ basic human rights — as court rulings acknowledge — they deserve compensation that matches their suffering. But the passage of time stands in the way of the victims’ pursuit of government redress for depriving them of their reproductive rights under the misguided policy. Last week the Tokyo district court rejected a lawsuit by a 77-year-old man on the basis that his right to seek damages for the surgery performed on him without his consent in 1957 had expired due to the Civil Code’s 20-year statute of limitations on damages.

The plaintiff is among the approximately 21,000 people who were subjected to sterilisation surgery — at least 16,500 of them against their will — after the eugenics law was introduced in 1948 in response to an acute food shortage amid a sharp population increase after Japan’s defeat in World War 2. A government guideline promoting the policy stated that people could be forced to undergo surgery through deception or the use of anaesthesia.

While similar laws in other countries were repealed in the 1970s, it was only in 1996 that the discriminatory provision authorising forced sterilisation was scrapped. Even then the government didn’t offer the victims an apology or compensation until 2019, when legislation was enacted to provide one-off relief. The move was based on a proposal made by a group of legislators in response to a series of lawsuits filed by victims who finally broke their silence in 2018, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued a statement of apology. /Tokyo, July 2

The Japan Times

USA TODAY: Truth must be revealed about Russian bounties for US troops

President Donald Trump must come clean about what he knows about the intelligence findings
Opinion
3 days ago

THE JERUSALEM POST: Israeli reconciliation cabinet misses mark

Discussing religion and state should not be priority amid issues over public transport, conversion and civil marriage
Opinion
5 days ago

MIAMI HERALD: Florida governor must take blame for soaring virus cases

Ron DeSantis has blamed Hispanic farmworkers and low-income residents for state’s coronavirus cases
Opinion
6 days ago

BOSTON GLOBE: Trump allies circle US news agencies

Mass resignations and attacks on the Voice of America have raised fears of co-option
Opinion
1 week ago

RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH: Americans suffer emotional roller-coaster ride

Covid-19, economic turmoil and systemic racism have converged to produce anger, sadness, worry and stress
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Why is the Covid-19 mortality rate so high in the ...
Opinion
2.
Zimbabwe’s ban on mobile money adds to suffering ...
Opinion
3.
Did Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments breach judicial ...
Opinion
4.
Zambia’s rule of law backslides down the slippery ...
Opinion
5.
Campaign needed to get US ‘anti-Covids’ to see ...
Opinion

Related Articles

A moral approach is necessary to curb technology’s soft tyranny

Lifestyle / Books

The dark side of technology

News & Fox / Digital

Putting a price on a human egg

Archive

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.