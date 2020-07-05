THE JAPAN TIMES: Struggle continues for victims of sterilisation law

The struggle for victims of the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law — which for decades compelled people with physical or intellectual disabilities or hereditary diseases to undergo sterilisation to prevent the birth of “eugenically inferior” children — has gone on for nearly a quarter of a century after its discriminatory provision was finally scrapped in 1996.

If government policy under the law gravely damaged the victims’ basic human rights — as court rulings acknowledge — they deserve compensation that matches their suffering. But the passage of time stands in the way of the victims’ pursuit of government redress for depriving them of their reproductive rights under the misguided policy. Last week the Tokyo district court rejected a lawsuit by a 77-year-old man on the basis that his right to seek damages for the surgery performed on him without his consent in 1957 had expired due to the Civil Code’s 20-year statute of limitations on damages.

The plaintiff is among the approximately 21,000 people who were subjected to sterilisation surgery — at least 16,500 of them against their will — after the eugenics law was introduced in 1948 in response to an acute food shortage amid a sharp population increase after Japan’s defeat in World War 2. A government guideline promoting the policy stated that people could be forced to undergo surgery through deception or the use of anaesthesia.

While similar laws in other countries were repealed in the 1970s, it was only in 1996 that the discriminatory provision authorising forced sterilisation was scrapped. Even then the government didn’t offer the victims an apology or compensation until 2019, when legislation was enacted to provide one-off relief. The move was based on a proposal made by a group of legislators in response to a series of lawsuits filed by victims who finally broke their silence in 2018, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued a statement of apology. /Tokyo, July 2

The Japan Times