Renewable energy investors and municipalities must compromise

Investors in renewable energy and municipalities must both give ground if SA is to find a lasting solution to the electricity crisis. At a recent EU-facilitated webinar on the generation of electricity by the private sector and individuals, which I moderated, many attendees lamented the charges municipalities levy on individuals and businesses wanting to generate their own electricity.

“The wheeling [the delivery of electricity generated by a private operator in one location to a buyer or off-taker in another location via a third party network] charge is very high in the city [of Cape Town], something like 25c to 30c per kWh, which makes wheeling very uneconomical,” one attendee told Kadri Nassiep, executive director of energy for Cape Town, a panelist.

Their concerns are not unwarranted. Many South Africans — businesses and individuals — have invested in solar photovoltaic (PV) and other renewable energy systems in the last 15 years because of above-average inflation electricity increases, load-shedding and the falling cost of the technology, according to panelist Nikkie Korsten, a researcher from the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University.

Most — like listed property investment company Growthpoint, also represented on the panel — are also attracted by the potential savings and return on investment, as well as contributing to climate change objectives. But many have been left disappointed for a myriad reasons. One is that an unsupportive regulatory environment has left them feeling as if they are part of the problem, rather than the solution. Another is that few, if any, are realising a return on their investment. This is due to the charges municipalities levy on PV systems to compensate for the lost revenue they incur.

Maintain grid

Most of those who invest in PV systems will not see a return on their investment for at least eight years, a survey by panelist Sustainable Energy Africa has found. The Development Bank of Southern Africa, which also participated in the discussion, estimates the return on investment to be, more realistically, 15 to 20 years. This is put down to SA’s local government revenue model. The law allows municipalities to generate income by buying electricity from Eskom and selling it on to consumers — which they do after adding a mark-up.

Electricity sales account for the bulk of a municipality’s revenue, and for more than 100 years councils have relied heavily on the surpluses accrued from generating and distributing electricity to cross-subsidise other municipal functions. Korsten also points out that this money is used to maintain the electricity grid which, as South Africans are keenly aware due to the increasing frequency of blackouts over the last 13 years, is critical to keeping the lights on.

Revenue from electricity sales also allows municipalities to provide free electricity to those who cannot afford it, and to charge those who use less electricity — typically poorer South Africans — less per kilowatt-hour than the usually more affluent ratepayers who consume more. The surplus from selling electricity is one of the main avenues of funding for the municipalities on which we rely for electricity, clean water, sewage, public lighting and a range of other services that contribute to the quality of life we enjoy.

Due to the loss of this revenue, municipalities are being left with consumers who use less electricity and are less able to pay, thereby undermining councils’ ability to cross-subsidise municipal functions.