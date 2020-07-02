Zombie companies proliferate under cover of pandemic

Wikipedia describes zombie companies as “indebted businesses that, though generating cash, after covering running costs, fixed costs (wages, rates, rent) ... only have enough funds to service the interest on the loans, but not the debt itself. As they generally depend on banks (creditors) for their continued existence, [this] effectively puts them on never-ending life support”.

In relation to humans, the Cambridge dictionary of a zombie is “a frightening creature that is a dead person who has been brought back to life, but without human qualities. Zombies are not able to think and they are often shown as attacking and eating human beings.”

Zombie companies lure unsuspecting creditors and lenders and give them a false sense of security, so they can cause a destructive pattern — similar to that of human zombies — of “attacking and eating” other companies. Before the Covid-19 pandemic the SA economy was already awash with companies that had “no more energy” after bearing the brunt of the pre-Covid SA status quo of unemployment, potential downgrades and an economy that had been obliterated by the Zuma years.

Then, just when you thought it could not get any worse, it did. It is forecast that our present unemployment rate of 30.1% will escalate to an unprecedented rate just short of 40%. It has even been suggested in the media in the past week that a more realistic measurement of the unemployment rate could see it rise as high as 50%.

Zombie companies have worsened the situation by taking advantage of promised government bailouts and payment holidays from banks and other financial institutions. What was already a bloodbath in the making before the onset of Covid — a commercial accident waiting to happen — turned out to be even more disastrous. Companies with debt at already unprecedented levels at the commencement of lockdown have jumped at the opportunity to make use of these generous offers of reprieve under circumstances where they were already addicted to the over-indebtedness drug.

The lowering of interest rates and other extraordinarily sympathetic market conditions have opened the door for zombie companies to take advantage of the situation and incur further credit by entering into loans at low interest rates. What was offered to them was a legal concoction of further debt, lower interest rates and an opportunity to dig themselves into an even bigger hole.

The net effect is that the financial distress being experienced by companies before Covid has turned into a financial disaster, in part because of further intentional reckless conduct by management and directors, in direct contravention of the Companies Act. Under cover of Covid they were able to throw caution to the wind and did not take the necessary precautions (especially when their pre-Covid over-indebtedness was already known to them).

Trading became impossible during lockdown, which was completely unforeseen. However, many companies already under the influence of over-indebtedness became “zombies” during the lockdown and will never recover from the overdose of debt that has been afforded to them by the system. Like the unprecedented lockdown regulations forced us to exercise social distancing between humans, the commercial “social distancing” that became an unintended consequence of Covid was the ideal opportunity for zombie companies to operate unnoticed, to the detriment of their unsuspecting creditors.

The main unforeseen consequence of the Covid pandemic was the inability to conduct business as normal and for zombies to have access to capital and take such loans under circumstances where the sustainable repayment of the loans was not possible. This was nothing less than commercial suicide. It is estimated that under normal circumstances most SA medium-sized enterprises have sufficient capital to sustain them for three months, so the Covid lockdown exhausted whatever resources such companies had.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission indicated in notices issued during the lockdown that it would be lenient on companies that may be trading under insolvent circumstances. However, where directors of zombie companies incurred further debts knowing they would not be in a position to repay such debt, the position might be different. The reality of zombie businesses is that weak lending policies by banks and financial institutions were exploited.

The impact zombie firms and companies will have on healthy businesses can only be curtailed by using the available tools that are in existence in legal frameworks provided by the business rescue provisions in terms of the Companies Act and the formal laws of insolvency. The biggest challenge to restructuring professionals is to create the understanding with businesses that cooler heads need to prevail in times of financial distress and that the medicine that must be taken may not necessarily be palatable.

• Klopper is head of business restructuring at BDO SA.