Why is the Covid-19 mortality rate so high in the Western Cape?

In SA, inhabited altitudes fluctuate considerably. According to the 2018 GHS, 58% of the SA population live in inland provinces, compared to 42% in coastal ones. If we accept the altitude and UV radiation hypothesis, we would expect the mortality rate in all three coastal provinces to be similar. The Western Cape, however, has more cloud cover and a lower solar elevation than the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

In the Western Cape, a larger percentage of people also live at sea level compared to the Eastern Cape (29% of the population live in Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City districts) and in KwaZulu-Natal (34% of the population live in the eThekwini Metropolitan district).

Altitude and UV radiation are, of course, not the only factors influencing mortality, but within the SA context it could explain why the Western Cape has a higher mortality rate than the rest of the country. The general belief in SA is that the mortality rate in the Western Cape is higher because the province is “ahead” of other provinces on the inevitable upward surge of infections. This implies that other provinces will catch up in terms of mortality rates in the coming months.

However, if altitude and UV radiation do play a role, the mortality rates of the inland provinces may continue to be lower than those of the coastal provinces.

Bäcker (2020) suggests that the significant reduction in the pandemic’s growth observed at higher solar elevations across geographic locations can help governments plan their response to the crisis. He also suggests that, should sunlight give more resistance to Covid-19, the correct policy may be one that achieves social-distancing without locking people in.

What are the implications if this hypothesis holds water? We recommend the following.

First, a much earlier lifting of the lockdown for the inland provinces. Second, though difficult to achieve, vulnerable and older people could be moved to higher altitude areas with more winter sun and, thus, UV radiation. Third, medical resources and personnel allocation could be prioritised in the higher risk provinces, that is areas in the Western and Eastern Cape.

Fourth, new methods to reduce the spread of the virus can be investigated if it can be established whether UV radiation, indeed, reduces its contagiousness. Lastly, since germicidal UV is a standard practice deployed in sterilisation protocols, UV lights can be used to sanitise surfaces and goods.

In conclusion, if the pandemic can be proven to have less impact in the inland provinces it will boost offshore investment in SA. It will also be beneficial for tourism in the coming spring and summer of 2020/2021. Striving to have less polluted air with higher levels of UV radiation in SA is a worthy cause, thus promoting renewable energy initiatives as they cause less air pollution than coal-fired power stations.

Mortality numbers in many other Southern African countries, such as Namibia, Angola, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe, are very low (admittedly, these numbers are not necessarily reliable). All these countries receive summer rainfall, similar to the northern parts of SA, have a higher solar elevation and a high percentage of the population living at high altitude.

Recommendations made for SA’s inland provinces could also be implemented in these countries.

There are still many unknown factors regarding the virus. If the theory posited above is true, more research is needed to understand the exact reasons why higher UV radiation and altitude influence the spread and the mortality rate caused by the virus.

