Global lessons for supply chains from the Great Lockdown

When the shutters came down on China, the EU and the US amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the disruption to global trade was profound. But within these challenges lay opportunities for more resilient and inclusive supply chains to arise.

New data is emerging showing just how far the ripples of the Great Lockdown in the world’s three major supply chain hubs have spread into developing countries, many of which also went into lockdown. Millions of small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), employing millions of people across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa, have been affected. As an international community we have a responsibility to provide a comprehensive response for the recovery and to bolster the resilience of MSMEs against future crises.

The evidence shows the extent of the disruption. According to an in-depth survey conducted by the International Trade Centre (ITC) for its just-released SME Competitiveness Outlook 2020, more than half of firms say they have problems getting hold of the resources they need for production, such as raw materials and equipment, due to lockdowns in other countries. Slower certification processes, temporary trade measures, and logistics problems have also exacerbated these problems.

This has been both a global health and economic crisis as the pandemic has challenged governments with finding the most efficient ways of channeling medical and personal protective equipment (PPE) and basic items, such as food, to where they are most needed. The surge in demand for health-related products, supply chain disruptions and logistical constraints has made this a Herculean task.