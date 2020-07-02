Opinion

CARTOON: Shamila Batohi’s corruption crackdown

02 July 2020 - 05:03 Brandan Reynolds
SA needs to have a serious conversation about battling corruption, Batohi says

Prosecutions boss paints a grim picture of the rot in the state and of the enormous task ahead to clean it up
EDITORIAL: VBS arrests a feather in the cap for Shamila Batohi

Building watertight cases was never going to be easy — on top of having to rebuild the eroded National Prosecuting Authority
Ramaphosa filling top positions at NPA is an important step, says Shamila Batohi

Ouma Rasethaba and Rodney de Kock will begin their work from June 1, with the move aimed at strengthening efforts to rebuild the NPA's ability to ...
NPA set to roll on Transnet looting case targeting Gupta allies

First major state capture case against key Gupta associates linked to deal for 1,064 locomotives
BUSI MAVUSO: High-flying criminals will get their comeuppance

The NPA is slowly beefing up and joint action by business, the government and civil society is sure to yield results
