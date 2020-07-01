Opinion

THE GUARDIAN: A sip of Boris Johnson’s cocktail of conservatism, Brexit and coronavirus

The concoction is a Scheidelian shock that could take society in a completely different direction to the one towards which he wants to drive it

01 July 2020 - 15:46
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers Questions on July 01, 2020 in London, England. Picture: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

In 2017, historian Walter Scheidel proposed that the “four horsemen” — warfare, revolution, state collapse and pandemics — had been the great levellers in history, reshaping societies by flattening economic inequalities.

His thesis was not new, but his work meticulously argued that such events were necessary conditions for disruptive transformations. Revolutions are not inevitable. A short, sharp shock may change society in the short term, but leave it largely intact.

Underlying British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech on Tuesday is an acknowledgment that the coronavirus pandemic is potentially a Scheidelian shock that could take society in a completely different direction to the one towards which he wants to drive it.

The more prolonged and severe the crisis becomes, the stronger the urge for equality and the larger the transformation needed. This perhaps explains why Johnson made a speech now about “Britain after Covid” and why he said he wanted life to return to normal next year. He is hoping perhaps that the long-established patterns of reform rather than revolution will reassert themselves and he can muddle along.

The danger for Johnson is that coronavirus defines his government and forces him to deal with the yawning gaps in society that will be thrown into sharper relief the longer the Covid-19 crisis continues.

In its current guise, conservatism is more than just a front for corporate interests. Johnson rose to power because conservatism was divided by a conflict between party factions. He won an internal battle to define what the new order in conservatism will look like.

But the prime minister has not won the battle of what the new intellectual order will look like. What is undeniable is that the state is growing. The economy has required infusions of government money to keep it afloat. The pandemic has meant front-line public services cannot be easily starved of cash. The state has shown a mighty capacity to insure people against economic risk and is underwriting billions in loans to companies. All this before the economy has to absorb the shock of a no-deal Brexit.

A more activist state can produce a fairer settlement. There’s a tendency to underestimate the public’s tack towards collectivism but, equally, an inclination to overestimate the ease with which the state can shift direction. /London, June 30

The Guardian

