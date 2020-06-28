Joe Biden in the White House may really please the markets

Joe Biden’s growing lead in the US presidential polls combined with recent stock-market turbulence has some Wall Street observers wondering if markets are getting nervous about the odds of Democrat victories in November. This anxiety among investors may very well be misplaced, reflecting old and off-base stereotypes of what the two political parties are trying to accomplish.

Just as investors were overly optimistic about the economic benefits of tax cuts and deregulations in President Donald Trump’s agenda, they’re too quick to dismiss a Biden platform as simply focused on tax increases and new regulations.

Here’s what they’re missing: Biden and the Democrat Party will probably concentrate on returning the labour market to full employment with increased spending and worker-focused tax policies. That should be decidedly good news for the economy and markets.

Thinking about what candidate would be best for growth starts with identifying the biggest problem facing the US economy. Ever since the financial crisis — and especially with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — the economy has been held back by a lack of aggregate demand. That’s led to a host of negative effects.

Among these are:

Rising inequality amid labour-market slack that kept wage growth in check.





Low inflation, which caused the Federal Reserve to consistently undershoot its inflation target, holding back growth.





Weak business investment, as companies decided that there’s not enough growth to warrant investment in new plants or facilities to boost production.





Low interest rates, which hamper bank profitability and lead them to focus more on cost cuts and returning capital to shareholders than increasing lending.





Sub-par productivity growth and labour force participation.

Even before the pandemic, Trump’s approach to addressing economic growth fell short. Markets rallied in the weeks and months after his election as they anticipated pro-business policies and faster economic growth. Though the tax cuts of 2017 did lead to increased profits for some industries, the country’s growth trend did not improve in his time in office. The anticipated surge in business investment failed to materialise.

The ratcheting up of the trade war served mostly to depress economic growth and led businesses to limit new investments amid the uncertainty. Conditions did improve for workers somewhat, as unemployment fell to generational lows. Minimum-wage increases in many cities and states helped with earnings growth for some service workers, and it did seem that inequality was beginning to narrow slightly.