Graft is the killer hippo in the room

The well-chosen hungry hippo metaphor used by the finance minister last week is apt in many ways, especially as the hippo is the most dangerous large mammal to humans living in Africa. More human lives are lost in hippo attacks than to any predators in Africa — other than corrupt human predators, that is.

Navi Pillay, the SA judge who was a UN human rights commissioner, is famous for pointing out: “Make no mistake about it, corruption is a killer.” This comment is a truism that applies to the poverty-stricken in SA, as was concluded in a paper presented to the Towards Carnegie Three conference at the University of Cape Town in 2012 by Accountability Now under the title “The Effect of Corruption on Poverty”.

At that time, the then head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, Willie Hofmeyr, told parliament that R30bn a year was being lost to corruption. He said: “I think we should all accept that corruption is a serious problem in our country, but I am hopeful that we will make good progress over the next few years.”

What then has become of the R30bn a year referred to by Hofmeyr in 2011, who has since retired from the public administration? Were his hopes well founded?

The answer is that anti-corruption efforts have proved ineffective. The Zuma administration saw to that by disbanding the Scorpions and hollowing out the prosecution service. The police service, particularly its upper echelon, is riddled with corruption of its own and its Hawks unit has been unable to stem the tide of grand corruption. The Hawks’ productivity has waned over the years and it has not matched the successes of the ill-fated Scorpions.

The auditor-general reports that at national level over the five years to last year R416bn remains unaccounted for by the authorities involved in the procurement of goods and services for the state in national departments. Last year R62.2bn more in irregular expenditure was picked up in audits conducted by the office of the auditor-general at national level. The annual figure to which Hofmeyr referred has more than doubled since 2011.