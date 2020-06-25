Editing Allowed
WATCH: How SA reacted to the supplementary budget
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
25 June 2020 - 08:44
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech has received mixed reactions from the public, the team discusses the reactions with reference to how the SA Reserve Bank is likely to maintain a cautious stance before deciding to implement another rate cut.