WATCH: How SA reacted to the supplementary budget

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

25 June 2020 - 08:44 Business Day TV
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS/KOPANO TLAPE

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech has received mixed reactions from the public, the team discusses the reactions with reference to how the SA Reserve Bank is likely to maintain a cautious stance before deciding to implement another rate cut.

Mboweni’s supplementary budget lacked crucial information on economic growth

Business urgently needs more clarity and guidance on how economic growth is going to be delivered through policy reform, says BLSA
National
14 hours ago

Unions warn of messy talks after Tito Mboweni doubles down on public sector cuts

Cabinet reiterates support for the proposed reductions in the public service salary bill
National
15 hours ago

WATCH: Tito Mboweni delivers supplementary budget

The finance minister has said SA needs to seriously consider a zero-based budgeting system
National
19 hours ago

Tito Mboweni's revised budget speech in full

Read finance minister Tito Mboweni's revised budget speech in full
Economy
18 hours ago

Provinces to be hard hit by budget changes brought on by Covid-19

Key projects in public works, roads and transport services will be delayed or cancelled as funds are  reallocated across government spheres
National
15 hours ago

