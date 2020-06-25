CARTOON: Mboweni in hippo’s jaws

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
How can we pretend to predict the behaviour of the economy or markets with so many variables in play?
Business urgently needs more clarity and guidance on how economic growth is going to be delivered through policy reform, says BLSA
Her tweet about SA’s racist laws is repudiated by her own party as well as the FF Plus
Billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele had criticised the steep discount being granted to the German government
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says SA needs to reclaim its ‘fiscal credibility’
Members of the ailing Gold Circle split over whether to dip into its reserves
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to start annexation process on July 1
Berlin Marathon organisers also opt to shelve plans for 2020 race
Users are taking advantage of new video chat features that allow them to go on virtual dates
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.