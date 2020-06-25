Opinion

CARTOON: Mboweni in hippo’s jaws

25 June 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, June 25 2020
Key takeaways from the supplementary budget

Finance minister Tito Mboweni confirms expectations of a substantial rise in debt levels, and expected borrowing from international institutions
Economy
14 hours ago

Tito Mboweni commits government to stabilising debt

This requires tax measures of R40bn over the next four years, as the government looks to stabilise debt at 87.4% of GDP in 2023/2024
National
13 hours ago

Provinces to be hard hit by budget changes brought on by Covid-19

Key projects in public works, roads and transport services will be delayed or cancelled as funds are  reallocated across government spheres
National
11 hours ago

WATCH: Tito Mboweni delivers supplementary budget

The finance minister has said SA needs to seriously consider a zero-based budgeting system
National
14 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Only collective action will close the hippo’s mouth

Tito Mboweni will juggle the numbers but the president must co-ordinate the competing needs
Opinion
2 days ago
Wednesday, June 24 2020
Wednesday, June 24 2020

