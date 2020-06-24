Opinion KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Apple ups its game with new home screen and move to ARM-based processors Highly power-efficient chips are ideal for portable and battery-operated devices BL PREMIUM

It’s been another big news week for Apple — but at least this one is of its own making, rather than that produced by investigation launches or developer criticism. On Monday Apple hosted its first wholly virtual worldwide developer conference, including the annual keynote featuring all its big updates.

This really was a big one: Apple introduced the redesigned home screen in iOS14 and confirming the much-rumoured move towards ARM-based processors in Macbooks, away — slowly, it assured us — from the Intel chips found under these hoods since 2006.