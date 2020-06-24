Opinion THE BOTTOM LINE Banks well placed to play a more beneficial role BL PREMIUM

The recent climate-related financial and business risks virtual conference —co-hosted by the University of Oxford’s Environmental Change Institute, the Oxford Martin School and Nochua International — saw representatives from an array of industries and sectors in more than 30 countries participate in a series of investor, policy and business-level online discussions.

The main focus of these, and the overarching theme of the conference, was understanding the economic effects of climate change and the challenges and opportunities that now exist within sustainable finance.