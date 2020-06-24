Austerity is not the way SA comes back from Covid-19

The hangover from the Covid-19 spending splurge is going to make the effects of the global financial crash in 2008 seem like a cheeky lunchtime drink. It’s time to start sobering up.

When the true horror of the coronavirus eventually hit home, governments around the world panicked and went on an unprecedented borrowing and spending spree, dwarfing their response to the global financial crisis back in 2008.

The 20 richest countries have, according to Fitch, spent 7% of GDP, some $5-trillion, on direct fiscal stimulus measures. And, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), rich countries are set to take on at least $17-trillion of extra public debt as they battle the economic consequences of the pandemic and sharp drops in tax revenues.

However, even though the response to Covid-19 was the same, albeit on a larger scale, as the response to the credit crunch, their roadmap to rebuilding their economies must be markedly different.

There are two ways out of the mess we find ourselves in as we take our first tentative steps back from the brink. We can either try to grow (stimulus and tax cuts), or shrink (slashing spending) our way to recovery.

The first option, which is undoubtedly the correct one, is going to frighten policymakers as it will involve doubling down into the unknown. It will mean they need to borrow and spend at levels the economics textbooks tell them not to, despite that, no matter what they do, the outcome remains uncertain.

By contrast, austerity will fracture already fragile societies, further entrench inequality and create a set of social, health and economic problems that will dwarf the damage the virus has done.

There will be people who argue for austerity as they will see it as the only way to limit tax increases. This just shows not only a disturbing lack of imagination but also a frightening lack of empathy.

So, if we take austerity off the table, what are the options? What can we do to stimulate a recovery without creating a set of even worse problems? If we’re not careful we’ll go from a recovering economy with falling unemployment to Zimbabwe or Venezuela, with near-zero employment levels, food shortages and hyperinflation.