JONATHAN JANSEN: For too long racism has walked the hallowed halls of elite schools
It will take exceptional school leadership for fundamental change to happen in addressing systemic racism in schools
22 June 2020 - 14:19
These days I start my talks on race and inclusion at the elite white schools with this icebreaker: thank you for inviting me but let’s be honest, you don’t really want to change and that’s OK. Nobody simply gives up the privileges they inherit and that they pay to keep.
Having done hundreds of workshops across the country and in other parts of the world on this subject, I have always been struck by the willingness of white schools (or universities) to invite a black speaker to tell them about racism and injustice and enjoy tea and snacks afterwards. One reason for the invitation is that there is in every organisation, whether schools or companies, individuals who are eager for transformation.
