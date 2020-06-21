Opinion

SECOND TAKE

THE TIMES OF INDIA: China thumbs nose at rules-based global order

Killing of Indian soldiers shows Beijing wants to keep border with neighbour ambiguous

21 June 2020 - 18:20
An Indian army convoy drives towards a highway bordering China, in Gagangir, India, June 19 2020. Picture: YAWAR NAZIR/GETTY IMAGES
An Indian army convoy drives towards a highway bordering China, in Gagangir, India, June 19 2020. Picture: YAWAR NAZIR/GETTY IMAGES

The killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Galwan valley, on a scale altogether different from past skirmishes along the line of actual control (LAC), should settle the debate about whether this is a different, more militaristic China we are dealing with now than in the recent past.

The signs are all evident. Beijing is turning up the heat with most of its neighbours — including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan — even as it revokes Hong Kong’s autonomy. Before the killings of the jawans, Beijing asked its citizens to leave India. Thus this is no longer about “different perceptions of the LAC”, a formula often used to explain past skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

It’s apparent now that Beijing isn’t serious about demarcating the India-China border or even the LAC, but wants to keep the situation ambiguous to enable its salami-slicing tactics. But if Beijing is in a race to establish itself as the undisputed hegemon of Asia through displays of brute power, then — leaving aside the fate of Hong Kong residents — India has turned out to be one of its worst victims.

In this situation, New Delhi must make a clear-eyed assessment of this new reality and frame a response factoring it in. It’s just as well that, in describing the Chinese action as “premeditated and planned”, foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has chosen to be forthright and called a spade a spade. The ball is in the court of China’s top leadership now. It must realise that it’s on the verge of losing India for at least a generation if it doesn’t make quick recompense.

The coming geopolitical fault lines will be between those interested in a rules-based international order on the one hand, and China with surrogates on the other. If India definitively joins the former camp, it will be Beijing’s loss not New Delhi’s. /New Delhi, June 18

The Times of India

UK GUARDIAN: Cyberlibel conviction a blow to press freedom

Journalist found guilty of republishing an article which alleged ties between a businessman and a high court judge
Opinion
3 days ago

SEATTLE TIMES: It’s time for equal treatment

A recent landmark ruling is a victory for the LGBTI community, but more needs to be done
Opinion
4 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Tourism/quarantine: no holiday

Governments, airlines and hoteliers grapple with how to get the tourism dollar back while minimising Covid-19 infections
Opinion
5 days ago

THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER: Charlotte takes a small but significant step

The US city responds to protests over George Floyd’s murder by removing the police’s budget for items such as teargas
Opinion
1 week ago

FINANCIAL TIMES: Why boardrooms are still filled with white faces

Companies must stop paying lip service to the Black Lives Matter movement, and start acting
Opinion
1 week ago

THE NEW TIMES: No, it was a genocide against the Tutsi

Attempts to get the facts right in naming the Rwandan genocide flounder because of the enormity of that crime
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Finally arrests in the VBS ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Runaway debt cannot be the new ...
Opinion
3.
GREG MILLS AND RAY HARTLEY: Zimbabwe crumbles ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Leadership has chosen ideology that will ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: What shouldn’t be done as SA ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Geopolitical tensions give gold a boost

Markets

Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting?

World / Asia

Indian army says 20 soldiers killed in clashes with Chinese in Himalayas

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.