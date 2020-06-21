THE TIMES OF INDIA: China thumbs nose at rules-based global order

The killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Galwan valley, on a scale altogether different from past skirmishes along the line of actual control (LAC), should settle the debate about whether this is a different, more militaristic China we are dealing with now than in the recent past.

The signs are all evident. Beijing is turning up the heat with most of its neighbours — including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan — even as it revokes Hong Kong’s autonomy. Before the killings of the jawans, Beijing asked its citizens to leave India. Thus this is no longer about “different perceptions of the LAC”, a formula often used to explain past skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

It’s apparent now that Beijing isn’t serious about demarcating the India-China border or even the LAC, but wants to keep the situation ambiguous to enable its salami-slicing tactics. But if Beijing is in a race to establish itself as the undisputed hegemon of Asia through displays of brute power, then — leaving aside the fate of Hong Kong residents — India has turned out to be one of its worst victims.

In this situation, New Delhi must make a clear-eyed assessment of this new reality and frame a response factoring it in. It’s just as well that, in describing the Chinese action as “premeditated and planned”, foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has chosen to be forthright and called a spade a spade. The ball is in the court of China’s top leadership now. It must realise that it’s on the verge of losing India for at least a generation if it doesn’t make quick recompense.

The coming geopolitical fault lines will be between those interested in a rules-based international order on the one hand, and China with surrogates on the other. If India definitively joins the former camp, it will be Beijing’s loss not New Delhi’s. /New Delhi, June 18

The Times of India