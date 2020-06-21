New business models vital for retailers to lure consumers to digital platforms

In an era of social distancing and, in SA’s case, extreme lockdown regulations, most consumers have become accustomed to a world of convenient, but remote, shopping. Long queues and overcrowded shopping malls are becoming a distant memory, with more people opting to shop online.

It has been many weeks since the family highlight was an outing to the nearest super-regional mall for a spot of grocery shopping, retail therapy and a stop-off at the children’s favourite fast-food chain. And even when lockdown is over the reality is that heaving malls — and seating your family for a meal in proximity to strangers — is never likely to be viewed with the same sense of comfort again.

Consumers are now popping into convenience centres for their grocery runs and planning their apparel and footwear shopping trips with tactical precision to ensure minimal exposure and maximum efficiency. The idea of wandering aimlessly to see where the mood takes you while shopping may now be a luxury of the past. Current shopping expeditions require:

Google search ahead of time researching the latest trends to decide what you want to buy

Investigation into who has it at the best price

Locating the nearest stores that has stock

Deliberating on whether to collect it in person (kerbside or in-store) or order online and have it delivered

Placing the order

A few months ago we debated how brick-and-mortar retail was changing. Back then the focus was on in-mall, experiential offerings that connected shoppers to brands in a more emotive and visceral way.

There was a consensus that digital fulfilment would play an increasing role in shopping, but that there was still a real need for malls as lifestyle and entertainment destinations. This meant brands continued to expend the majority of their efforts on in-store transactions and driving customer footfall.

With the reality of the need for social distancing as part of a global Covid-19 transmission containment strategy, the digitisation of retail has become more urgent. Sustainable shopping solutions must incorporate multiple digital platforms that provide customers with choice, convenience, and power.

This shift is already evident across the globe, where retailers are adjusting to their new normal, and reconfiguring supply and delivery chains to meet evolving customer needs. While it may take time to set up these complex systems locally, the train has already left the station, with large retailers making huge investments in online purchasing platforms.

What remains to be seen is how the SA public will react to these changes over the long term. One thing we dare not forget is that for millions of people shopping centres remain an important destination for leisure and entertainment, and how this plays out post-Covid is yet to be discovered.

The Covid-19 pandemic will be imprinted on many minds as one of the most significant global events in recent history. It has changed the way people interact and reshaped how businesses operate, governments administer, and consumers shop.

The SA retail sector, as it emerges into a changed society, will be affected in multiple ways. What this means is that while businesses may survive their business models may not.