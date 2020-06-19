CARTOON: Level 3 headache

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Friday, June 19 2020
Former president's legal team questions role of KZN judge president, alleging secret meeting with prosecutor
Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution talks to Business Day TV
The owner of Foschini and Sportscene is eyeing the international market for opportunities
The Banking Association SA says it is in discussions with the Treasury and Reserve Bank to find ways to introduce more flexibility
Members of the ailing Gold Circle split over whether to dip into its reserves
Lower revenue from mining — Zambia's economic mainstay — is expected to continue for another year
Trainer and jockey sing magnificent stayer’s praises
Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation launches reveal where the companies are heading
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.