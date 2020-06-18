Zimbabwe could learn from Sassa amid its Covid-19 crisis

As if living in a parallel universe, the government of Zimbabwe announced a Z$18bn ($720m) economic recovery and stimulus package, which primarily targeted formally constituted and registered businesses. Within this scheme, monetary and macro-financial measures were adopted that resulted in the overnight return of the multi-currency system, sanctioning the use of both the Zimbabwe dollar and the US dollar.

A three-month social support cash transfer grant of Z$600m, targeting 1-million vulnerable households and to be administered by the department of labour and social welfare, was also announced. This gave hope for the informally employed given their ad hoc operations and unregistered status. Lastly, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) announced a once-off discretionary bonus by doubling pensioners’ regular monthly payout for April.

However, these three responses to the socio-economic impact of Covid-19 are sub-optimal. First, the monetary and macro-financial measures that officially reintroduced use of the dollar proved self-defeating, as it spurred a hyper-inflationary cycle that led to further devaluation of the Zim dollar. A number of factors caused this incongruity, the first being a pre-existing liquidity crisis that has seen 96% of local transactions conducted via plastic, the internet and mobile money.

These seemingly innovative measures belie a cash crisis in which cash has moved from the banks to the street at exorbitant premiums (up to 25%). There is also a dual pricing system for cash and non-cash purchases, with the latter being more expensive. This dual pricing system has also been fueled by an interbank exchange rate officially pegged at $1 to Z$25 in a pricing system determined by informal market rates.

Second, the restricted access to banking services due to the lockdown, as well as allegations of governing elites who typically purchase dollars at the official rate to sell on the black market at highly chalked-up rates, have all but reinforced demand for informal foreign currency exchange services. The price has shot up from Z$40 to above Z$60 to the dollar since the lockdown.

These macro-economic measures led to a spike in basic commodity prices and government’s imposition of a price moratorium that further led to a scarcity of sugar, cooking oil and mealie meal in supermarkets. The lockdown hyper-inflationary environment eroded the purchasing power of the pledged social assistance long before reaching its target.

The second measure of Z$600m ($24m interbank, $10m informal) means a household allocation of Z$600 translates to $24 (interbank) or $10 (informal). The total consumption poverty line (TCPL) for a family of five is pegged at Z$6,420.87, about $107.01 per month (informal). TCPL varies from one province to another, but at either rate the payout’s real purchasing power is 10 times lower since it’s not paid in cash. It is therefore further eroded by the taxes along its transfer chain — in this case mobile money transfer, bank charges and a government-imposed 2% tax.

The third intervention by the NSSA pensioner payouts of Z$200, also transacted in local currency and through bank transfers, is further eroded by the bank, mobile money and government tax charges. This reduces the implied bonus of Z$400 to about $16 and $6.66 at the formal and informal market rates, respectively. These measures amount to mere tokenism.