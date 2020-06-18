UK GUARDIAN: Cyberlibel conviction a blow to press freedom

The persecution of the courageous journalist Maria Ressa in the Philippines should horrify not only her compatriots and counterparts elsewhere.

Her conviction, along with a former colleague, for “cyberlibel”, which could see them serve up to six years in prison, is designed to chill the media. But it should reverberate throughout her nation and more widely, because it forms part of a broader assault on democracy.

Having overthrown dictatorship three decades ago the Philippines is now regressing under its authoritarian but popular president, Rodrigo Duterte. His brutal “war on drugs”, with its thousands of extrajudicial killings, has been accompanied by a relentless campaign against those who have dared to challenge it or otherwise criticise him. As president-elect Duterte suggested that corrupt journalists were “not exempted” from assassination and told reporters: “You won’t be killed if you don’t do anything wrong.”

Rappler, the news website headed by Ressa, has already faced verbal attacks by Duterte, multiple investigations, tax fraud charges and the revocation of its licence. Amnesty has described this week’s verdict as a sham — the Philippines has signed treaties that outlaw jailing people for libel. The article, which alleged ties between a businessman and a high court judge, was not authored by Ressa herself and appeared years before the legislation on cyberlibel had been passed. Yet the court accepted that Rappler had “republished” it because a single spelling mistake was corrected.

As Ressa has said, this is an existential moment for journalism and for democracy. The country’s legislature has just passed a draconian antiterrorism bill allowing the surveillance, warrantless arrest and detention of “suspicious” individuals. A sudden surge in phantom Facebook accounts — created in the names of journalists and campaigners against the new law — has sparked fear that people will be held for faked material.

Ressa’s case has frightening implications beyond her own country. When Duterte is given a free pass for his behaviour other leaders take note. Without freedom of the media it is impossible to protect other freedoms: citizens cannot know what is being done in their name. Journalists are targeted because they sound the alarm. They must not be silenced. /London, June 16

UK Guardian