The AfCFTA will pave the way for a healthy post-pandemic Africa

Under current conditions, however, free trade across temporarily closed borders would not be possible.

International trade in Africa has been heavily impacted in the past few months by both a global reduction in demand for products and a decreased supply of key components from China, Europe and other regions. Access to skilled workers has also been impacted by numerous government lockdowns and travel bans around the world.

According to Baker McKenzie’s research, compiled in conjunction with Oxford Economics, the AfCFTA’s $3-trillion opportunity (AfCFTA report), manufacturing products, industrial machinery and transport equipment constitute more than 50% of Africa’s import needs, with the most important suppliers being Europe (35%), China (16%) and the rest of Asia including India (14%). Supply chain disruptions in these regions severely impacted Africa’s ability to access essential products and components in the first part of 2020.

Furthermore, a new report from Baker McKenzie and Oxford Economics, “Beyond Covid-19: Supply Chain Resilience Holds Key to Recovery”, showed that the pandemic has produced an unprecedented global supply chain crisis, due primarily to the creation of temporary “manufacturing deserts” whereby a city, region or whole country’s output dries up so substantially due to lockdown conditions that they become a no-go zone to source anything apart from essential items, such as food stuffs and pharmaceuticals.

However, while the effect of Covid-19 on Africa’s trade has been detrimental, supply chain disruptions are expected to be mostly short term. Furthermore, the continent’s over-reliance on outside imports has further highlighted the AfCFTA’s intra-regional trade benefits.

In addition to the challenges to trade brought about by Covid-19, Africa’s inadequate infrastructure, numerous corruption and security issues, poor trade logistics, onerous regulatory requirements, and complex customs procedures have all threatened to hamper the progress of the AfCFTA. These issues must be addressed for seamless trade across African borders to be possible.

According to our AfCFTA report, reliable transport infrastructure is vital for businesses to be able to scale up production for regional export or to develop manufacturing bases. The continent also needs to redouble efforts to ensure that an adequate supply of water and electricity is available so that free trade across borders in Africa is successful. Additional investments in utility infrastructure will also incentivise foreign companies to set up production facilities on the continent. Post-coronavirus investors will be looking at countries where it is easy to do business and transport goods to other African markets.

It is hoped that the impact of Covid-19 will provide further impetus for African governments to overhaul regulation relating to tariffs, bilateral trade, cross-border initiatives as well as capital flows — which will allow for the efficient implementation of the AfCFTA, once it is able to go ahead. Domestic policies will also play a crucial role in alleviating some of the current trade barriers that are not related to tariffs (such as corruption, infrastructure development and security threats).

Furthermore, the substantially increased focus on the already essential role of digitalisation means that the development and harmonisation of a regulatory framework to integrate Africa’s digital economies is now essential. A sophisticated legal and regulatory framework that enables digital transactions is vital for full participation in global digital trade, which is expected to play a leading role in a post-coronavirus trade environment.