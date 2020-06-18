LESETJA KGANYAGO: Reserve Bank’s aggressive response has helped allay economic crisis

Any decision to move along the spectrum needs to be embedded in our inflation-targeting framework. Getting the inflation forecast right gives us credibility to shift along the bond-buying policy spectrum without tipping into higher inflation. Judging by the recent moderation in long-term rates and lower inflation levels, it appears we have got the overall policy effort about right for the moment. But we are in an environment of unprecedented uncertainty and we will adjust this policy effort as economic conditions and forecasts change.

Second, the scale of asset buying we conduct should follow from a clear sense of why markets have been malfunctioning. When the Bank began intervening in the SA government bond market, on March 20, we had seen trading thin out, with even small transactions causing bond prices to move abruptly. By purchasing bonds in the secondary market the Bank has helped restart price discovery and has encouraged the re-entry of private sector participants.

The trouble is that liquidity problems are not the only factor affecting the domestic bond market. There are also problems of fiscal sustainability in the mix, which requires us to act, and to communicate, with caution. It is not for me to detail the fiscal situation, but it is well-known that SA was already running crisis-level deficits when the Covid-19 shock hit, and that the impact of the virus is now forcing an additional fiscal deterioration.

As many economists have pointed out, sustainability concerns have to be addressed at a fiscal level. This means the debt-to-GDP ratio has to stabilise, and those projections need to be realistic. If debt sustainability can be assured, with high probability, then near-term borrowing will be more readily available. In these circumstances, were government still to experience financing disruptions we could feel confident that these were liquidity problems that the Reserve Bank could help address. However, presently, sustainability is not assured. For it to be assured SA cannot continue to incur debt at a rate faster than the one at which we generate resources.

Meanwhile, the bond-buying proposals on the table are not modest. I have seen one call for a R1-trillion fiscal stimulus financed by the Bank, and another for Reserve Bank bond purchases of R10bn-R20bn per week to continue until “economic recovery is well under way”. These numbers imply that the Bank would be buying more or less all new debt for the foreseeable future. This would crowd out other investors, such as pension funds. It would also threaten to shift the focus of monetary policy to funding the government rather than controlling inflation.

I have heard it suggested that we should consider quantitative easing with conditions. But we are a national central bank. The constitution tells us the Bank must protect the value of the currency, and that we must have regular discussions with the finance minister. Nowhere does it say I can set conditions. As such, the Bank cannot take responsibility for solving a fiscal sustainability problem, nor can it jeopardise the value of the currency by agreeing to inflationary money printing.

But why could this be inflationary? The problem is it would be the same as setting the repo rate too low, and keeping the repo rate too low for too long would be inflationary. The only way to maintain the desired repo setting would be to absorb the extra rand back onto our balance sheet, which is costly — and therefore not “free” or “magic” money.