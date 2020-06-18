BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: In thrall to big capital, the Reserve Bank is failing the people of SA

The debate over the mandate and role of the Reserve Bank continues to polarise opinion in SA, but it is a necessary debate that should move beyond the corridors of power to include workers and citizens, the real owners of the Bank.

Recently a team of economic thinkers and experts responded to Chris Loewald, the Reserve Bank’s head of research, who argued that the country need not jettison its macroeconomic framework to respond to the current economic crisis. Cosatu has been arguing for a long time that we need to take bold measures to deal with this crisis, and that the status quo needs to be reviewed and adjusted accordingly.

Monetary policy, the domain of the Bank, has a profound impact on the SA economic environment and the ability of the country to meet its development goals. Monetary policy influences the conditions under which the private financial sector can create credit and determines the growth rate of the money supply and the level of interest rates.

Interest rates, perhaps the most influential prices in the economy, affect core areas of economic activity: aggregate demand, investment and inflation — thus workers’ purchasing power — and the sustainability of the public sector. The determination of monetary policy is therefore not a purely technical question but has profound implications for all aspects of economic life.

The economic experts are right to point out that the Reserve Bank has done considerable damage to SA’s economy under the guise of independence. After the democratic elections in 1994 the Currency and Exchanges Act of 1933 was scrapped and replaced with flexible exchange controls. This has facilitated the flight of capital from SA, with many big corporations leaving the country for the US and Europe. These companies took with them substantial resources from a country they had exploited for over a century under a system of inhumane repression.

These outflows of capital deprived the country of badly needed resources for productive domestic investment. The workers have consistently argued against this liberalisation and have called for the imposition of capital controls to maximise the resources available for productive domestic investment. Such capital controls would include the regulation of short-term capital flows and penalising speculative capital.

This call has been consistently ignored and dismissed by the Reserve Bank under the guise of protecting its independence. This despite the fact that even the most developed economies do introduce necessary temporary measures to prevent a mass exodus of capital during times of crisis or to protect their currencies.

The thrust of Cosatu’s interventions in relation to the Reserve Bank has been that there is a need for fundamental changes to its mandate, relationship with the government, structure and the tools it uses. Currently the Bank is only notionally independent as it generally subscribes to the dominant and conventional economic policy dogma, which is a failing policy received from finance capital — at the expense of real producers of wealth in mining and manufacturing.

The Bank is captive to the narrow interests of the rentier financial capitalists, some of whom are its shareholders — a reality that renders the notion of its independence a farce. The concept of the independence of the Reserve Bank should mean that the Bank is also independent of private interests.

This is worrying because the Bank is supposed to regulate the commercial banks and not pander to their whims. Banks are having their cake and eating it because they control the Reserve Bank. The poor are paying a huge price for this unholy and cynical alliance. The Bank has no appetite to impose quantitative controls on commercial banks to ensure that a portion of their loans go to priority sectors that drive the growth path and create jobs on a larger scale.

For a long time banks have argued that they need to be left alone because they are simple financial intermediaries and possess no special powers to influence the economy. But in 2014 a study was released that showed that banks are not mere financial go-betweens transferring savings as loans to borrowers, and that they need central bank reserves to lend to their customers (fractional reserve theory).

This means they decide the amount of money that is lent out, to whom and for what purpose, and therefore hold the power to reshape the economic landscape that affects us all. The Reserve Bank therefore has a responsibility to regulate this creation of new money supply, and in a country such as SA we expect it to ensure banks lend for productive purposes that create jobs or boost GDP, instead of consumption or for unproductive assets, which causes asset price inflation.

Currently the objective of monetary policy is to ensure price stability, fight inflation and protect the external value of the rand. With regard to price stability, this has been interpreted as low inflation. As a result, the Reserve Bank, mandated by the Treasury, has targeted inflation to be within the mystical range of 3%-6%. If inflation as measured by the consumer price index or headline inflation exceeds 6%, the Bank uses its interest rate policy, in this case the repo rate, to bring inflation down to the target range.

It is our considered view that narrowly focusing on targeting inflation ignores the long-term effect of colonialism and apartheid in favour of satisfying the narrow interests of those already with resources, including foreign investors.

As workers we favour an approach that incorporates the developmental imperatives and protects the currency. These are mutually reinforcing rather than contradictory. We need a central bank that will pursue an inclusive monetary policy and that will regulate the finance sector with a view to ensuring there is a redistribution of income and wealth to all South Africans, as mandated by the Freedom Charter.

As argued by Joseph Stiglitz in his book The Price of Inequality, focusing on inflation is wrong when a large part of the cause of inflation is imported in the form of crude oil and food prices, and when the only beneficiaries of this policy are bondholders. The policy of low inflation has entrenched the apartheid economic policy of separate development and income and asset inequalities.

The mandate of the central banks of the US and other countries of the global north includes employment creation. We acknowledge that price stability is important, even from a point of view of radical socioeconomic transformation — as long as we depend on capitalists for job creation and growth.

Unfortunately, in the current reality that is dominated by finance capital, a higher inflation rate suggests structural imbalance and this becomes an impediment for investors in productive sectors, including our own companies as they become hesitant to invest if they fear the value of that investment could plummet.

These are conversations that we need to have as a country that is struggling with poverty, inequality and joblessness, but we cannot have them if the attitude of the Reserve Bank and its defenders is to shut people down and treat the independence of the bank as the domain of the few.

• Ntshalintshali is Cosatu general secretary.