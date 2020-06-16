Why high hopes over Electoral Act judgment are misplaced

The Constitutional Court ordered parliament to change the Electoral Act so individuals can now contest for election to the National Assembly. Theoretically, one of those individuals could then be elected president. However, because parties can still contest the elections, the party with the largest majority in the National Assembly is most likely to have its presidential candidate become president.

A variety of electoral systems can be used to elect leaders in a parliamentary system. The court has given parliament two years to devise a new electoral system for SA’s general elections, which will next take place in 2024. Keeping with sections 46(2) and 105(1)(a) of the constitution, which grant discretionary power to parliament to prescribe electoral systems, the court has not specified which system parliament must choose.

The main constraint for whatever system is chosen is that it “results, in general, in proportional representation” (section 46(d) of the constitution). Therefore, the Electoral Act is likely to be amended to have a mixed system with elements of a constituency and a proportional representation system, similar to our local government system.

There are a variety of systems for parliament to choose from. The electoral task team headed by Frederick Van Zyl Slabbert, which was appointed to draft new electoral legislation in 2002, considered 11 electoral systems in its deliberations. The task team emphasised four principles on which our electoral system is based: fairness, inclusivity, simplicity and accountability.

Maximum inclusivity

Many of the arguments made for reviewing SA’s electoral system revolve around the lack of accountability of elected representatives to those who elect them. The debate about electoral reform has become about balancing the values of inclusiveness and accountability.

During the Convention for a Democratic SA (Codesa) negotiations, proportional representation was chosen to allow for maximum inclusivity of the diversity of the SA population and to enable minority parties to be represented in parliament. This was considered important for minimising instability and conflict in the immediate aftermath of apartheid. By allowing individuals to take part in national and provincial elections, the Constitutional Court judgment reduces the inclusiveness of our electoral system.

The winner-takes-all nature of constituency elections is bad for smaller parties, which face the prospect of little or no representation in parliament if they are unable to win constituencies outright. Moreover, the inclusion of individuals undermines simplicity by increasing the number of ballot papers. But as we’ve seen at local government level, voters are fully capable of managing complex voting procedures.

As for achieving the goal of individual accountability, parliament may want to consider a recall provision to allow a constituency to recall its representative between elections. This will ensure political party and individual representatives are accountable to their constituencies.