WATCH: How non-profits can survive Covid-19

There are more than 220,000 nonprofit organisations (NPOs) registered with the department of social development in SA and now more than ever, during this time of crisis, the important role of these mission-driven organisations becomes evident.

How are NPOs coping with the resource constraints imposed by the pandemic, and how are they looking to respond?

Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to Shelagh Gastrow, a provider of advisory services to the philanthropy sector; Cathy Duff, director at Trialogue; and Soraya Joonas, finance director at Inyathelo.