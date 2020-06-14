Russia needs to go green faster than its permafrost thaws

In fairness, other countries have a mixed approach to eco-friendly fiscal boosts. While the EU wants to use its $825bn Covid-19 recovery fund to foster green spending, the US has extended a helping hand to its oil and coal suppliers. China — which backs international emissions goals — made supportive noises about cleaner coal in Premier Li Keqiang’s speech at the National People’s Congress last month, but there was nothing explicit on the climate.

Russia has, however, been moving more slowly than the pack. A draft low-carbon development plan published in March, the first to take a long-term view to 2050, focuses on energy efficiency without providing for a shift away from fossil fuels. It has pledged to cut greenhouse gases by a third by 2030 when compared with 1990 levels, a target that still leaves room for an increase in current emissions. Targets for net-zero carbon emissions have been pushed out to the end of the century.

Domestic pressure for change is minimal. The natural resources industries have huge clout, with entire regions reliant on oil, gas and coal employment. Putin, averse to radical shifts anyway, has been left vulnerable by the Covid-19 crisis, and he’s even more unwilling than usual to risk instability, unemployment or unhappiness among the country’s resource-dependent elite.

Global warming isn’t a top concern for the public either. Past climate warnings — as in 2009, when president Dmitry Medvedev spoke of the “catastrophic” threat — went unheeded.

Yet external pressures make the problem harder to ignore, as major trading partners in Europe and Asia double down on green rules, and begin to move away from dirty fuel altogether. The EU’s “Green Deal,” which seeks to hasten the continent’s transition to clean energy, is by itself a reason for Russia to develop a decarbonisation strategy, says Yuriy Melnikov, senior analyst at think-tank the Skolkovo Energy Centre.

Moscow must think about who the future buyers of its energy exports might be. By passively waiting for demand signals from others, the country will only get left further behind. Climate veteran Alexey Kokorin, of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Russia, says it can’t sleep through this global change, then expect to run when it needs to.

Russia can weather low oil prices for a while thanks to a rainy-day fund it has built for just such a purpose. But Moscow appears to believe that even if international appetite for crude oil dries up, gas exports can keep things afloat for a lot longer — especially the low-cost, lower-carbon pipeline gas offered by Russia. Rohitesh Dhawan at Eurasia Group argues that this is a miscalculation, given the plummeting cost of solar and wind.

It’s true that Russia’s domestic energy mix has a lower share of carbon than many other countries, thanks to nuclear power and hydropower, but it still depends on fossil fuels. The contribution of solar and wind energy is insignificant and it’s unlikely to breach 1% of the total by 2040, with projects treated as technological experiments, not an opportunity to upgrade an inefficient, carbon-heavy system.

As with Saudi Arabia, nobody is under-estimating the challenge of making a resource-based economy more sustainable. But Russia could do more. As the painful events of 2020 unfold, Moscow has been adding to a fiscal support package. It should make it a little greener too.

Bloomberg