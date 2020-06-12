We don’t need another layer of interference in functioning of SOE boards

It will also review SOE corporate plans to ensure alignment to government priorities and ensure appropriate systems are in place to monitor implementation of such plans, as well as the operational and financial performance of the companies, while reviewing business models, capital structures and sources of financing for SOEs, and will monitor and mitigate risks — a familiar refrain if ever there was one.

Moreover, the council’s composition mirrors the old PRC’s committee — individuals drawn from the private sector, ANC deployees, academics, Development Bank professionals and investment bankers/economists.

Carol Paton, writing in Business Day in June 2013, described the PRC's long list of recommendations as being “so general and diverse that the summary did not leave a clear impression of what the committee believed the vision for SOEs should be.” She suggested that the vagueness was partially intentional “given that the role of SOEs is a hot political issue”.

Will Business Day deliver a similar verdict on the council as Paton did in 2013? Will SA finally run out of fiscal space as “new capital structures and sources of financing for SOEs” deplete the Public Investment Corporation and the Government Employees Pension Fund? Time will tell. The trouble is, time has all but run out.

The problem here is that the council, like its predecessors, is focused on how to fix the SOEs, whereas they should be investigating how to dispose of them given the long, expensive and painful market failure.

Will council members have the latitude to say what they really think if they are diligent and rigorous in the execution of their task — liquidation, sale, privatisation? Can they manage upwards — as the newly appointed CEO of Eskom tries but fails to do? Or will they be co-opted to lend yet another veneer of credibility to a systemically hopeless task?

And then there’s the small matter of potential conflict of interest if those on the council have access to market-sensitive information and engage down the line in investments into SOEs via their own or related companies. It has happened in the past. What’s to prevent it from happening again?

What we don’t need is yet another layer of interference in the functioning of SOE boards and executive management. Who will guard the guards? The phrase in its original Latin, from the poet Juvenal, has universal and timeless application to concepts such as corruption and over-reach — notions that aren’t unfamiliar to this government and its predecessors.

• Cachalia is DA shadow public enterprises minister.