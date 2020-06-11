CARTOON: #BlackLungsMatter

Bleak economic projections from the US bode well for the hedge metal
Thursday, June 11 2020
National Health Laboratory Service battles increased demand for testing as SA’s Covid-19 epidemic grows
But the ANC says it will continue running the city until the appeal process is finalised
RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux talks to Business Day TV about latest business confidence index data
Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to a panel about the likelihood of Covid-19 changing taxation policy
The miner faces a potential bill of up to R44bn for rampant fraud and theft that was none of its making
The Fed projects a 6.5% decline in GDP for the US in 2020
A total of 135 yearlings will be offered from June 15-21 with bidding running until the final countdown from 1pm on Sunday, June 21.
Apps become a place of civic activism for teens, but youngsters should hear different views too
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.