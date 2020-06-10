CARTOON: Sars rogue unit narrative, dead and buried

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Wednesday, June 10 2020
An extension for liquidation and an interested UAE investor for the embattled airline are welcomed by Numsa and Sacca
Of kill shots, chemical castration, piss-taking and other forms of ‘progressive’ SA policing
The gaming group owner is struggling in a depressed economy
The base case prediction for the global economy is a contraction of 5.2% — and it could be as much as 8%
The time for polite conversations about the Covid-19 crisis is over: focus is needed on critical issues that will enable a turnaround in SA’s economy
International Grains Council forecasts Kenya and Zimbabwe will require imports in 2020/2021
A flashback to the day Siphiwe Tshabalala’s opener for the tournament inspired the whole African continent
Operators aim to rebuild trust with health measures but could struggle to attract new customers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.