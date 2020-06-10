BRYAN ROSTRON: Is DA leader John Steenhuisen in the grip of cabin fever?

On June 8, the same day as the DA leader’s article, New York emerged after three months of lockdown and nearly 22,000 Covid-19 deaths — taking, observed the New York Times, “the first tentative steps towards opening its door”. That first stage of a phased reopening came after an estimated loss of 855,000 jobs in New York, with no gains predicted before 2022.

On that same Monday, the New York Times reported on a survey of 511 epidemiologists, among whom the consensus was that “unless there’s an effective vaccine or treatment first, it will be more than a year before many say they will be willing to go to concerts, sporting events or religious services. And some may never greet people with hugs or handshakes again.”

In SA, Steenhuisen thundered: “Millions of people are losing their jobs, thousands of businesses have been driven into the ground, and hunger and deprivation are set to skyrocket.” Overlooking the crucial fact that this could be said of most countries in the world today, including the US and UK, the DA interim leader managed to sound positively Trumpian, with a conspiracy theory that here “this suffering was engineered by a captured and incapable state”.

On the same Monday as his diatribe, the US National Bureau of Economic Research announced that the US was officially in recession, entering its first downturn since 2007-2009. Simultaneously in Germany published figures showed German exports and imports suffered the biggest drop since 1990. The London Guardian reported: “Many economists believe the pandemic will push the German economy into its biggest decline since the end of the Second World War.”

That same Monday, statistics indicated that due to the Covid regulations, UK households faced £6bn of debt. Steenhuisen has also obviously not paid attention to the early, draconian and prolonged lockdown in Italy, with a huge death toll, where finance minister Roberto Gueltieri admits that a 6% GDP contraction for 2020 is likely.

It’s entirely reasonable for the DA to attack the ministerial acts of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Ebrahim Patel and Bheki Cele. But for its interim leader to resort to alarmist conspiracies is itself alarming. Three days before his article Steenhuisen asserted in the Daily Maverick that “millions of South Africans are yet to see the lockdown itself for the huge mistake it is because they’re gripped in a pandemic of fear.” Despite the oddity of a politician who desperately needs our votes telling us we are too dim-witted to see the truth, it seems that for the DA, or at least its interim leader, we are not suffering from a dire coronavirus pandemic but instead are “gripped in a pandemic of fear”.

By striking a macho pose perhaps he’s just campaigning within the DA to make his interim status permanent. But after making a standard denunciation of ANC economic policies Steenhuisen then strayed into unhealthy conspiracy theories. He swats aside routine scientific evidence while paying no attention to what is happening in the rest of the world. Instead Steenhuisen indulges in insensitive “whataboutism”. He minimises projections of 40,000 to 45,000 Covid deaths in SA this year by calculating that this is merely an average of four seasons of flu deaths. “Covid,” he asserts, “has a risk level similar to flu for those under 65.”

His declaration appeared on the day nurses at Groote Schuur hospital protested about Covid safety concerns, not because they are prima donnas but because they are acutely aware of the risk they run as primary carers. In the UK and US statistics reveal that citizens of black, Asian and minority ethnic heritage are shockingly more likely to contract and die from Covid-19. One reason is that they are disproportionately represented in health and caring professions.

Steenhuisen, in offering his callous views, must have missed the innovation on major TV stations in the US, UK and elsewhere of projecting onto the screen dozens of photos of those who died from Covid to give the fatalities a human face. It is startling to see the number of doctors and nurses in that grim roll call. They’re not mere statistics, as Steenhuisen demotes that deadly toll.

On the same day that he fulminated about our “irrational and brutal measures”, Lawrence Hamilton, the Newton Research chair in political theory at Wits and Cambridge Universities, commented: “The US and Brazilian responses to the pandemic, led by President Donald Trump and President Jair Bolsonaro, have been characterised by secretive, narcissistic, paranoid, hubristic and impulsive decision-making. These actions have endangered the lives and livelihoods of their residents, over which they have a duty of care ... At the other extreme, a common denominator has been a firm attempt by political leaders to ‘follow the science’ and control the spread of the virus and fake news from the outset.”

He judged that “SA’s response has been lauded, though it is beginning to attract criticism for heavy-handed policing and some inexplicable decisions.” The title of the article: “What sets good and bad leaders apart in the Coronavirus era?”, and its calm analysis, suggests that Steenhuisen must be judged in a time of global crisis to be irredeemably provincial and lacking in leadership. In the Daily Maverick, where he claimed that millions of South Africans “are gripped by a pandemic of fear”, he ended with an old fashioned rooi gevaar scare: “for communists lockdown is filled with revolutionary potential”.

It’s possible Steenhuisen is stuck at home, suffering from cabin fever and without the restraining influence of cooler heads or articulate help from speech writers. But hyperbole, callousness and the inability of the interim leader to lift his head above our horizon to gauge the ravages of Covid 19 all over the world, indicate that the DA may face a bumpy road to solicit desperately needed votes.

• Rostron is a journalist and author.