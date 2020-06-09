We owe it to ourselves to revive SA’s ailing textile sector

However, from the 2000s textile centres like Newcastle have seen a significant economic decline, with tens of thousands of jobs lost. On the one hand, there are cheaper imports from China. At the same time, minimum wage requirements made factories unprofitable. Now only those in the niche market of uniforms and specialised clothing can afford to pay the minimum wages and remain viable. Compared to its heydays in the early 1990s, the textile sector was seen as the “ugly little sister” to a government keen to pursue a path to higher-end manufacturing such as the auto industry. Government and the unions wanted SA to move towards highly skilled manufacturing and leave behind “sweat shops” such as the factories run by Chinese owners.

The truth is, in towns like Newcastle the combination of Chinese investors and local workers — mainly Zulu women, the mama mabhodini or factory mothers — produced millions of pieces of apparel for domestic consumption and export. Fieldwork research has shown that textile workers’ wages provided black women with a sense of pride as their regular pay packets supported their children’s education and gave them financial independence. That is why when the sheriff came to close down Chinese-owned textile factories for noncompliance with national minimum wage regulations, the mama mabhodinis fought alongside their Asian employers against the unions and the bargaining council to keep the factories open.

The promotion of low-tech labour-intensive textile factories is not promoting sweat shops and abusing workers’ rights. Nor does it mean a “race to the bottom”. Just the opposite: regular wages allow the women to join a stokvel savings association so they can practice better financial planning. Women working together every day on the shop floor have the opportunity to support one another, exchange information and provide a sense of identity and pride. They are not glamorous jobs, but they are jobs nevertheless.

When Ramaphosa announced that cloth masks were an essential item, the Newcastle cut, make and trim factories sprung into action and ramped up production. You may be wearing one of those masks now. There is no need to wait for imports of cloth masks or warm clothes from China; we are and need to remain capable of producing our own essential goods and services in the post Covid-19 world. With ever-growing uncertainty concerning global supply chains, we owe it to ourselves to revive SA’s ailing textile sector.

The truth is that the Chinese textile sector is being battered by the US-China trade war and rising wages. Many factory owners are looking to move excess capacity abroad. Public-private partnerships between the Chinese government and its private companies have resulted in facilities being set up in special economic zones and textile parks in Lesotho, Cambodia and Ethiopia, among other developing countries.