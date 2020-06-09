The ethics of poverty dictate that first we do no harm

Fact: There are structural causes for poverty. Though much of the developed world also has high unemployment, there is no widespread starvation in developed countries as the social safety net is so secure. This also holds true in socialist or communist countries.

Starvation, says Sen, is a social and political crisis; a lack of entitlement rather than a natural disaster. There is no doubt that there is enough food in the world to feed everyone, but the problem is ownership and entitlement.

One is entitled to the food one grows; one is entitled to food that one can pay for; but the poor who have no ownership/job/income/money cannot pay or trade for sustenance. In a famine, everyone who is reading this will still be able to eat, but for the impoverished the reason for starvation is the lack of or decline in exchange entitlement.

Fact: Lack of nutrition is a problem that plagues poor people throughout their lives. Mothers who are not properly nourished risk having smaller babies with lower brain weight, which means a likelihood of developmental and learning problems. A lack of nourishment in infancy and early childhood means that the brain will never develop as it should.

Fact: Children who are improperly nourished become less active, less motivated and consequently their social and emotional development is restricted. This can lead to conduct and behavioural disorders, and multiple stressors that place such children at risk for developing psychiatric and functional problems. And so the cycle repeats itself. It is not difficult to understand generational poverty.

While we may have various reasons for not helping the impoverished, none of us wants to willingly harm another. But philosopher Judith Lichtenberg points out that not harming is becoming increasingly difficult as everything we buy, eat, discard — in fact, everything we do has the potential to harm another, and “our most humdrum activities may harm people in myriad ways we have never thought about before”.

She calls these the “new harms” and concludes that we have a collective responsibility to help, particularly when one considers the “benefiting-from” argument.

In this hypothesis, people may have historically benefited by exploiting certain groups, or by belonging to certain circles with inherent status or privilege. Such status implies discrimination/racism against others, possibly not in this lifetime but the effects remain nonetheless and are perpetuated over generations creating further injustices.

Collective responsibility is not about blame, but rather about feeling responsible for a state of affairs and seeking to find a solution.

What struck me, time and again, is the sheer powerlessness of poverty — politically, socially and culturally. It is, undeniably, a moral issue.

• Stos, a former lecturer at the University of Johannesburg and Wits University, runs workshops on business ethics.