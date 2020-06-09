Opinion

CARTOON: Racist genie on the loose

09 June 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, June 9 2020
Tuesday, June 9 2020

Will ‘Teflon’ Trump weather terrible triad to retain 2020 vote?

Joblessness, the coronavirus and unrest have put a new spin on his White House race with Joe Biden
World
1 day ago

Trump, a far remove from Kennedy, fans the flames of US unrest

The civil uprising after the killing of George Floyd has been centuries in the making, but perhaps Trump’s divisive militance will be US racism’s ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Colin Powell calls Trump a liar and endorses Joe Biden

Powell is the latest retired military officer to publicly criticise Trump for disregarding the constitution
World
1 day ago

Republican senator backs scathing rebuke of Trump by James Mattis

Former defence secretary issued a stinging rebuke of Trump, saying he was 'angry and appalled' at the president's handling of protests
World
4 days ago

Twitter pulls Trump’s George Floyd video

Copyright claim spurs company to remove US president’s campaign video tribute
Companies
3 days ago

Policing in the US: ‘If coronavirus doesn’t kill us, the cops will’

The extraordinary public outcry over Floyd’s death on May 25 indicates that many Americans feel otherwise and want changes
World
2 days ago
Monday, June 8 2020
Monday, June 8 2020

Most read

1.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Upping dose of National ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: No apologies and no explanations for ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
CAROL PATON: On racism, academic freedom and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Government must stub out its fake news on smoking
Opinion
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: ANC vision of state’s role ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.