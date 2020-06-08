JOHN STEENHUISEN: Upping dose of National Democratic Revolution will fatally infect economy

The ANC triggered the lockdown crisis at precisely the moment our country could least afford it. With our economy already on its knees due to decades of ever-expanding state intervention, the irrational and brutal measures put in place under the world’s longest hard lockdown have suddenly left SA’s civil and private sectors weaker than at any moment since 1994.

During this lockdown crisis our country has been more viscerally confronted by the inevitable consequences of domineering state control than ever before. Millions of people are losing their jobs, thousands of businesses have been driven into the ground, and hunger and deprivation are set to skyrocket. It is clear for all to see that this suffering was engineered by a captured and incapable state that enforced excessive and irrational economic and social bans on our society.

But instead of recognising the deep pain and suffering caused by excessive state control, both during the preceding decades and under the lockdown, the ANC last week announced that it intends to actually double down even further on the destructive NDR ideology. Like a doctor who prescribes more poison to treat the symptoms of poisoning, the ANC’s prescription for an economy already poisoned by state intervention is to gleefully up the dose to fatal levels.

And without any sense of irony the person who enthusiastically announced his intention to trigger our economic apocalypse in the wake of the lockdown crisis was none other than President Cyril Ramaphosa himself. In a briefing to the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) last week the man who conned so many people into believing that he would magically reform the ANC away from its ideological obsession with state control personally announced that the lockdown crisis gave his party the perfect “rationale to transform and restructure the economy” by, among other things, exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic to eliminate private health care in favour of the state-controlled national health insurance (NHI) scheme.

Prescribed assets

As always, Ramaphosa’s statement perfectly echoed the views contained in a leaked presentation from the ANC’s economic transformation committee, which was formally approved by the party’s highest decision-making body two weeks ago. Underpinned by talk of radical economic transformation, the plan openly admits that it is “informed by the imperative to achieve the goals of the shared strategy of the alliance, the NDR”.

To finish off the autonomy of SA’s private and civil spheres and complete the takeover by the corrupt state, the ANC plans to eliminate private health care, loot private pensions through prescribed assets and create a state bank and state pharmaceutical company. Alongside other stated goals, like the seizure of private property without compensation and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, it is now clearer than ever before that the ANC is utterly dead-set on destroying what is left of the SA economy.

It is time to be frank about the implications of this. SA is rapidly running out of time. If the scale of devastation caused by decades of state capture and the brutal lockdown crisis is not enough to convince the ANC of the folly of its ideological project to control every aspect of society, we must accept that nothing will ever dissuade them. To avoid the ultimate catastrophe we must also start believing Ramaphosa when he tells us over and over again that he is nothing but the glorified chief cheerleader for the ideology of total state control.

If we recognise now that the ANC views the lockdown crisis as its opportunity to finally seize total control over our lives and livelihoods, then we still have time to act to prevent the ANC apocalypse. Every person who wants a free and prosperous future for SA must now be seized with laying the groundwork for an unprecedented campaign of resistance against the four horsemen of the ANC apocalypse: prescribed assets, NHI, expropriation without compensation and the undermining of the Reserve Bank.

In board rooms, court rooms, on factory floors and in the streets, we must devote ourselves every day to the fight for a new ideological paradigm, where every decision made by the government is guided not by the lust for total power but by one central question: does a given proposal expand the power of private citizens to own and direct this economy, or does it empower our incapable state at the expense of the people?

This struggle — between the proven devastation of ever more state control and the vision of a new reality where private citizens are empowered over the state — will be the defining battle for the future of SA.

• Steenhuisen is DA leader.