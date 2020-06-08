Future Canada should include expanded medicare

Even while World War 2 was still raging, the Allies were already planning for the postwar period by signing the Atlantic Charter, drawing up blueprints for the IMF and World Bank, and creating the UN.

Canada formed a committee on reconstruction in 1941, which recommended the creation of a social safety net to support the jobless, seniors and the sick. Before the war was over Ottawa had established employment insurance, family allowances, a department of veterans affairs and a programme to pay for tens of thousands of veterans to go to university.

Canada’s current fight, against a pandemic and its economic consequences, has months and maybe even years to go. But in the midst of battle, one that we can and will win, is the right time to dream about something more than a return to the status quo ante. We should be thinking about how to take our good Canada and make it better. One way to do that would be to expand medicare. Expand it, and make it complete.

Canada’s system of “universal” health insurance covers 100% of Canadians, but the universe of covered services is far from universal. It’s something that distinguishes Canada from most other developed countries, and not in a good way. Canadians have cradle-to-grave insurance for services from a doctor or hospital. But dentistry? Drugs? No. Denticare and pharmacare aren’t part of Medicare. Regarding dental and drug insurance, or the lack thereof, Canada most resembles a certain country we should aim to distinguish ourselves from.

The success of Canadian medicare, and the reason to make it truly universal, is demonstrated by something that isn’t happening. Though millions of Canadians have lost their jobs, they have not lost their health insurance. In the US, in contrast, a surge in joblessness puts the insurance of tens of millions of Americans under threat. Most Americans are insured through their employers, so losing a job means having to find an alternative, or going without.

Getting to truly universal health insurance, covering all required health services, doesn’t necessarily mean doing it on medicare’s government-runs-it-all model. A number of countries with more extensive and successful health systems rely on a regulated private sector to ensure that everyone is covered. /Toronto, June 5

The Globe & Mail