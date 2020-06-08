Opinion

CARTOON: The dark side of the world

08 June 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Trump, a far remove from Kennedy, fans the flames of US unrest

The civil uprising after the killing of George Floyd has been centuries in the making, but perhaps Trump’s divisive militance will be US racism’s ...
A knee on the neck of American freedom

George Floyd riots in the US this week bring up old wounds – not that the president cares
Outrage at racial injustice continues worldwide

Ignoring warnings about Covid-19 infection, rallies from Germany to Australia have been sparked by the killing of George Floyd in the US
Policing in the US: ‘If coronavirus doesn’t kill us, the cops will’

The extraordinary public outcry over Floyd’s death on May 25 indicates that many Americans feel otherwise and want changes
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Where has Ramaphosa been for the past 26 years?

Malema says we’re led by fools and non-thinkers. Just occasionally, he hits the nail on the head
FRED KHUMALO: The day George Floyd didn’t come home

Celebration, marred with mourning – that is how my Monday, the first day of level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown, will be remembered
PALESA MORUDU: George Floyd’s death ushers in a US summer of discontent

Protests against deadly policing seem quite different from previous protests, now no longer simply an African-American issue
