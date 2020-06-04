Opinion

WATCH: Is the Bank doing enough to support the economy?

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

04 June 2020 - 09:52 Business Day TV
The SA Reserve Bank in Pretoria. File picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The SA Reserve Bank in Pretoria. File picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The SA Reserve Bank has ruled out financing the government’s budget deficit. The team speaks to Bank deputy governor Rashad Cassim to find out if the central bank is doing enough to support the economy.​

Or listen to the full audio:

Don’t have unrealistic expectations of central banks, Kganyago warns

‘There are limits to what central banks can do,’ said the Reserve Bank governor as politicians call for more to be done to help the economy
National
2 days ago

Tito Mboweni repeats that he wants an independent Reserve Bank

Earlier, the ANC’s Enoch Godongwana suggested the Bank help fund development and infrastructure through the creation of a R500bn fund
Economy
1 day ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Reserve Bank in the sights of scapegoat hunters

Fortunately, its battle-hardened governor Lesetja Kganyago is no pushover, writes Claire Bisseker
Opinion
2 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Central banks buying company bonds can lead to unintended consequences

European Central Bank bought Steinhoff bonds after it expanded its asset purchase programme to include corporate debt
Opinion
3 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Central bank committee fears SA will fall into a ‘doom loop’

Danger lies in the interconnection between banks’ large holdings of sovereign debt, and the tendency of governments to bail them out
Economy
3 days ago

