Editing Allowed
WATCH: Is the Bank doing enough to support the economy?
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
04 June 2020 - 09:52
The SA Reserve Bank has ruled out financing the government’s budget deficit. The team speaks to Bank deputy governor Rashad Cassim to find out if the central bank is doing enough to support the economy.
