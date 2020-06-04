Opinion

CARTOON: Cele and Mapisa-Nqakula’s free pass

04 June 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, June 4 2020
EDITORIAL: US violence highlights the need to get our own house in order

SA dare not ignore the death of Collins Khosa and the actions of law enforcement officers who abuse the rights of citizens
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: The shame of Mapisa-Nqakula and the Khosa whitewash

In thinking South Africans were going to timidly accept a whitewash, it seems that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula may have misread the mood
2 days ago

Judge pulls state up over its power tripping during lockdown

High court ruling reaffirms rights of all people in SA during state of disaster
2 weeks ago

Court orders state to enable reporting of police and army abuse during lockdown

This is part of a high court judgment in an application brought by the partner of Collins Khosa, who was allegedly tortured and killed by law ...
2 weeks ago

Iron fist: the SANDF and the killing of Collins Khosa

The case of Collins Khosa highlights the trust deficit faced by the SANDF as it takes a far bigger role in what could be one of SA’s deadliest wars ...
1 month ago

Collins Khosa’s family turn to the Constitutional Court for justice

Alexandra man’s relatives fear his death, allegedly at the hands of the SANDF, will not be properly investigated
1 month ago
Wednesday, June 3 2020
Wednesday, June 3 2020

