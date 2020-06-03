Running to the now ‘reformed’ IMF would be a mistake

SA’s imports for 2019 cost R1,490bn, which, in today’s significantly devalued currency, would cost just less than $85bn. This means, based on last year’s higher levels of trade and imports, we could cover the import costs for six months, double the level required by the Reserve Bank — more than sufficient to cover all urgent medical imports.

What about our ability to service short-term, foreign-denominated debt costs? SA’s total state debt service cost in the 2020/2021 budget was R229.1bn. A very small percentage (10%) of this is required to be paid back in forex. Of course, the problem remains that corporations, banks and parastatals have borrowed from international creditors to the sum of $185bn (just more than half of which is denominated in forex).

This is what is behind the rising debt-to-GDP ratio that typically results in the IMF being brought in. But this raises the question as to why SA foreign debt jumped by $100bn during the “nine lost years” of the Zuma regime. Is all that foreign debt legitimate?

How many parastatals borrowed from the World Bank, the China Development Bank, the Brics New Development Bank, the African Development Bank and other institutions whose credits, to the likes of Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, were demonstrably corrupt, (think of the loan to Medupi, or the loan to purchase the oversize locomotives)? A debt audit should therefore be mandatory, before there is any further servicing of the foreign debt.

Nevertheless, according to Reserve Bank requirements, the country is far from having a forex reserve crisis. This does not mean we should not be thinking how to strengthen our forex reserves situation; it proves only that we do not have to go to the IMF to do so.

Regulating capital outflows through the implementation of more stringent capital controls — now more easily implemented as illustrated by the IMF’s own position — as well as the introduction of import substitution measures and limiting the imports of luxury items, a public audit and scrapping of anything illegitimate, would all be key measures in this regard. Given all of the above, a loan is not required. The question may then be asked, but why not take the loan anyway, given the concessionary interest rates and seemingly few strings?

Besides the loan not being needed, it is also undesirable. Beyond not having a forex reserves crisis now, nor an urgent balance of payments situation, the first major problem is that this loan from the IMF, even though small (now) with “few strings”, must be paid back in dollars. Such a loan will therefore only exacerbate the problems of SA’s balance of payments (and the structural weaknesses in the current account), rather than ameliorate them.

The latter problem we face is due to the “‘phasing out and liberalisation of exchange rate controls” by the post-apartheid government as early as 1995. This means that since the early 2000s the country has experienced a surge in financial inflows. Many attribute this phenomenon solely to the increase in portfolio investment, but there has been an equal rise in foreign direct investment (FDI).

This led to a subsequent increase in the level of outflows, in the form of profits, dividends and interest payments — to the non-resident bond and equity holders responsible for the inflows — with the ensuing pressures on the current account.

This situation has locked us into the requirement of unusually high interest rates to attract financial inflows. Needed to boost the capital account to offset the relatively high current-account deficit that is constantly exacerbated by the outflows, and so on, as the cycle is reproduced.