Just as European travel opens up, the UK puts in place a pretty pointless quarantine

It’s not clear that the UK’s quarantine would be observed or enforceable. For the most part, police here haven’t even tried to get people to comply with the new number limits on gatherings in outdoor spaces, breaking up only large groups. As for policing homes (where presumably people would quarantine), forget it — unless the government plans to ape Bahrain, where quarantines are backed up by electronic bracelets and threats of huge fines and prison terms.

Forcing arrivals in a country to isolate themselves makes plenty of sense early in a disease’s progression, when a lack of public awareness, testing, contact tracing and protective equipment makes travelers a key vector for a virus. Britain didn’t do this back when it would have really made a difference with the new coronavirus; it’s hard to see the utility of doing it now.

Infection rates are also lower in most other countries now (the US is a notable exception), suggesting there’s more risk from domestic UK travel and tourism.

Then there’s the economic cost. Foreign visitors aren’t exactly banging down Britain’s door right now, given its struggles to get the pandemic under control, and the country can’t afford to close down a key industry for longer than necessary. The UK is the world’s fifth-largest tourism market, generating £146bn of revenue a year (6.5% of GDP) and employing 3.1-million workers, according to the Tourism Alliance.

In August 2019 alone, there were 4.1-million visits to the UK by overseas residents. They spent £3.1bn.

Even Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government seems unsure of the measure. The list of exemptions is so long that many won’t even have to quarantine, even if they’re coming for a vacation rather than professional duties. Ireland is exempt, so technically anyone can travel into Dublin and then to the UK (Ireland currently has a voluntary 14-day quarantine requirement for foreign visitors, due to be reviewed on June 18).

If the policy is necessary to control infection, why make it so porous?

British citizens might also face retaliatory action. Spain and Greece, popular holiday destinations for Brits, have already excluded UK tourists from a list of countries whose residents are allowed to fly in when travel restrictions are lifted. France allows EU nationals to enter without quarantine, but it announced a (voluntary) 14-day quarantine for countries such as Britain, “whose authorities have decided, in an uncoordinated fashion, to apply 14-day quarantine measures to travelers entering their territory from European countries”.

Having weathered a political storm over his adviser Dominic Cummings’s decision to travel to the north of England during the lockdown, Johnson may face another over the quarantine rules. There’s opposition from both industry groups and lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party. More than 200 travel and hospitality businesses have written to the home secretary, Priti Patel, to tell her the rules are unworkable.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the government backtracked, as it has already done during the Covid-19 crisis. A big cross-party group of MPs, including former Tory transport secretary Chris Grayling, has called on the government to relax the measures. There was talk this week about establishing “air bridges” between the UK and low-risk countries, though not immediately.

Reopening the travel and tourism industry obviously poses a challenge, more so when you consider the very high levels of domestic tourism that Britain will experience this summer as people shun flights, and at a time when the virus is still in evidence. The government can afford to lift some restrictions, but probably not all of them if it wants to keep the transmission rate down.

Yet the quarantine measures, as constructed, are draconian. They leave a niggling sense — not for the first time since the pandemic hit — of a British policy that hasn’t been thought through and whose rationale hasn’t been clearly communicated.

Bloomberg