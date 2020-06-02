Opinion

CARTOON: Mzansi’s long liquor queue

02 June 2020 - 11:29 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, June 2 2020

Government says alcohol can be bought from Monday to Thursday‚ 9am to 5pm

The regulations also state that the sale of cigarettes‚ tobacco and tobacco-related products continue to be banned
How South Africans made a plan during lockdown drinking ban

Home-brewing industry flourishes  during ban on  alcohol sales
Phasing out lockdown requires focus on trade-offs, fears and trust

Even if effectively implemented, economic support measures will not offset socio-economic costs incurred
Liquor stores warn of chaos under level 3 restrictions

Regulations governing the sale of alcohol, including limited trading hours, will endanger lives, says the industry body
Monday, June 1 2020

