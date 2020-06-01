CARTOON: Reserve Bank’s jump start

White House response to Beijing’s move to up control over Hong Kong has been less severe than feared
European Central Bank bought Steinhoff bonds after it expanded its asset purchase programme to include corporate debt
Party seeks mechanisms to lower cost of borrowing
The opening of some of the economy, while the ban on tobacco products remains in place has elicited much debate
Tobacco is no longer the only asset firing up big returns as investment in UK’s Pension Insurance Corporation pays off
Danger lies in the interconnection between banks’ large holdings of sovereign debt, and the tendency of governments to bail them out
Measures put in place during lockdowns are likely to persist, with huge implications for every aspect of life and business
Initial estimates indicate that real estate and properties owned by the former Sudan dictator are valued at between $3.5bn and $4bn
Referee stops the fight after accidental headbutt hampers Rahman’s vision
This Jozi favourite in Parkhurst is bringing Greek kouzina to your door during lockdown
