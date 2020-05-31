Dr Doom’s forecast of an economic depression cannot be ignored

In September 2006 economics professor Nouriel Roubini warned an incredulous audience of fellow economists at the IMF that the US housing market was at risk of collapsing — an event that could ruin the global financial system.

This was at a time when the global economy had recorded its fastest patch of growth in 30 years and, in the space of a decade, US house prices had doubled, making for the sturdiest gain in house prices in the post-war era.

Unfortunately, Roubini was right. Soon after his address the global financial crisis struck, and the little-known scholar of emerging markets quickly became the Wall Street celebrity “Dr Doom”.

The lessons learnt from the crisis encouraged policymakers worldwide to work furiously to get economies back into shape through a series of fierce and co-ordinated policy responses to the effects of Covid-19. In turn, this has encouraged a consensus view among economists that the recovery from the crisis will be V-shaped.

Wall Street agrees, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq having rebounded sharply since March’s meltdown. In fact, it seems that markets anticipate that the bold responses from the world’s leading policymakers will produce an equally fierce rebound in economies and earnings.

Yet, as if trapped in the tragicomedy of Groundhog Day, Dr Doom again disagrees with this consensus, and suggests the economic trajectory is likely to be L-shaped.

Admittedly, Roubini expects an economic rebound in the pandemic’s immediate aftermath, but insists that this recovery will quickly collapse beneath the weight of the global economy’s accumulated debts, giving rise to the prospect of an economic depression.

It’s tempting to dismiss Roubini as having been “spectacularly right” the first time because he was banging on the disaster drum for many years before the crisis struck. But there is more than enough evidence in the post-pandemic make-up to suggest that we should be paying close attention to a depression scenario.

Markers for concern include a collapse in vehicle sales; the imposition of trade barriers to protect domestic markets; falling commodity prices; a wave of consumer debt thanks to easy money; a dive in the federal funds rate; a surge in unemployment; sharp market swings; deepening fiscal deficits; and the risk of a deflationary price spiral.

This list bears eerie similarity to the features that characterised the Great Depression of the 1930s. So, in deliberating on Roubini’s diagnosis and the implications for policymakers and investors, the risk is not that he is wrong, but that he is right.

We ignore this risk at our peril. In depression scenarios conventional economic policy stops working, and markets behave differently. For example, in terms of policy, economists Lawrence Summers and J Bradford DeLong have shown the importance of fiscal expansion — rather than fiscal prudence — in depressions.

Depressions also offer a good reason to seek and maintain some price inflation. Nominal interest rates of zero cannot be lowered much further. But the real rate of interest — the nominal interest rate minus expected inflation — can be taken far below zero by policies that push inflation rates higher.

Positioning portfolios for a depression scenario, then, means preparing for a world of higher rates of price inflation, government spending stimuli, nominal interest rates of zero, and negative real interest rates.

In this world the first three rules of investing must be enforced with the strictest discipline: diversify, diversify, diversify. Portfolio diversification is a free lunch available to every investor, and the surest form of risk management.

We don’t know how or when the pandemic period will end, and we can’t be sure that Roubini is right. But diversifying your portfolio across asset classes, geographies, currencies and industries has a surer prospect of getting you to your investment destination than investment decisions that, in the absence of diversification, could be perfectly right or exactly wrong. This means gold and growth assets, not gold or growth assets; it means China and the US, not China or the US; and it means health-care and resource stocks, not health-care or resource stocks.

Additionally, investors should consider investing in transformative assets. If Roubini is right, it’s likely that even in an environment of hardship and misery investments that are inclusive, co-operative and collaborative will thrive. Covid-19 bonds could be one such asset, where issuers include the African Development Bank, or even the Bank of America, which has come to market with a $1bn four-year Covid-19 bond to fund lending to hospitals, nursing facilities and health-care manufacturers.