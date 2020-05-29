Opinion

WATCH: These are the political implications of indefinite lockdown

Alishia Seckam and the BDTV panel take a look at the government’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions to level 3

29 May 2020 - 08:39 Business Day TV
Health minister Zweli Mkhiz. Picture: WERNER HILLS
SA's set to move to lockdown level 3 from the beginning of June, amid calls that the re-opening of the economy be fast-tracked. Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston from Business for SA, and political analyst Richard Calland about the economic and political implications of an indefinite lockdown.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

