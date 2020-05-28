Editing Allowed
WATCH: Should SA’s places of worship be allowed to reopen?
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
28 May 2020 - 07:46
On the show this week, the team discusses SA’s move to lockdown level 3 from June 1, and question President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to allow churches, synagogues and mosques to resume activity.