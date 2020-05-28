Opinion

SECOND TAKE

DESERET NEWS: Pandemic aggravates mental health problems

Rise in Utah suicides shows need for further effort to promote awareness of psychological wellbeing

28 May 2020 - 17:57
Picture: 123RF/DMITRII SHIRONOSOV
Picture: 123RF/DMITRII SHIRONOSOV

Here’s a sobering statistic: Utah has lost eight times more lives to suicide in the past 12 months than to Covid-19. That number, along with the effects of isolation, social-distancing and community and personal anxiety over the  pandemic, emphasises the need to further suicide prevention and mental health awareness efforts.

Utah’s new Live On campaign was in the works well before Covid-19 spread, but it couldn’t have launched at a better time. Aimed at promoting education, resources and changing norms on mental health, Live On is a much needed step in trying to combat the devastating toll suicide has taken. Suicide is the leading cause of death for Utahns aged 10 to 24. A 2019 study estimated that a third of Utah overdoses were actually misreported suicides.

Three months into a global health crisis, the world may also be on the verge of a mental health crisis. It’s too early to know what the effect will be, but experts warn it could take another year for indicators such as suicide rates to really tell the story of the present psychological trauma.

For the same reason so many have taken extra time to wash their hands, sanitise their homes and wear masks it will take effort on all fronts to ensure an already strained mental health system is not overwhelmed in coming months. Though it may seem that one’s personal worries or anxieties falter in comparison to the world’s, looking out for one’s own mental health is a part of looking out for loved ones and communities.

The phrase “unprecedented times” has been wrung dry in recent weeks. Still,  it’s an adequate description. This is a time that demands strong communities. The world has lost a lot in the past few months. To lose more would be devastating. We owe it to ourselves to take a moment to evaluate the health of ourselves and loved ones. Avoiding a mental health crisis is dependent on showing compassion and concern for everyone around you. /Salt Lake City, May 25

Deseret News

DAILY MIRROR: Blockade will hit East African trade

The instensification of the rivalry between Kenya and Tanzania will dampen efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic
Opinion
1 week ago

LA TIMES: Vaccine safety as important as speed

Operation Warp Speed seems connected to Trump's political calendar rather than science
Opinion
1 week ago

THE GUARDIAN: Worst is yet to come for UK economy

GDP fell nearly 6% in March and the Bank of England is warning of the worst recession in more than 300 years
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Does Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CARTOON: The muzzling of Glenda Gray
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Zondo commission comes to nought
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Pray tell, are temples safer than ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
SA cannot shrug off smoking as a defence against ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.