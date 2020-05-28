DESERET NEWS: Pandemic aggravates mental health problems

Here’s a sobering statistic: Utah has lost eight times more lives to suicide in the past 12 months than to Covid-19. That number, along with the effects of isolation, social-distancing and community and personal anxiety over the pandemic, emphasises the need to further suicide prevention and mental health awareness efforts.

Utah’s new Live On campaign was in the works well before Covid-19 spread, but it couldn’t have launched at a better time. Aimed at promoting education, resources and changing norms on mental health, Live On is a much needed step in trying to combat the devastating toll suicide has taken. Suicide is the leading cause of death for Utahns aged 10 to 24. A 2019 study estimated that a third of Utah overdoses were actually misreported suicides.

Three months into a global health crisis, the world may also be on the verge of a mental health crisis. It’s too early to know what the effect will be, but experts warn it could take another year for indicators such as suicide rates to really tell the story of the present psychological trauma.

For the same reason so many have taken extra time to wash their hands, sanitise their homes and wear masks it will take effort on all fronts to ensure an already strained mental health system is not overwhelmed in coming months. Though it may seem that one’s personal worries or anxieties falter in comparison to the world’s, looking out for one’s own mental health is a part of looking out for loved ones and communities.

The phrase “unprecedented times” has been wrung dry in recent weeks. Still, it’s an adequate description. This is a time that demands strong communities. The world has lost a lot in the past few months. To lose more would be devastating. We owe it to ourselves to take a moment to evaluate the health of ourselves and loved ones. Avoiding a mental health crisis is dependent on showing compassion and concern for everyone around you. /Salt Lake City, May 25

Deseret News