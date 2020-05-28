CARTOON: All in the hotspot pot

The euro is at two -month high, but other markets are watching the US-China stand-off over Hong Kong with concern
Not do so is to invite a new set of Trencors, where arrogant and underperforming insiders are richly rewarded
SA may need about R1.7-trillion to recover and will push for ‘massive infrastructure spending within labour-intensive sectors’
Enel Green Power boss William Price is optimistic about the future of alternative energy in the Southern African region
Governor Lesetja Kganyago says local banks are well capitalised but face tough times ahead
Executives talk of a fresh spirit of co-operation with the regulator as they work together on the coronavirus crisis
Adjuvants create stronger and longer-lasting immunity from vaccines, as at least 10 coronavirus trials move to human testing
Premier League club skipper tells of hate campaign against him and his family
SA’s most affordable car shows that cheap needn’t mean nasty
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.