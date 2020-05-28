Opinion

CARTOON: All in the hotspot pot

28 May 2020 - 13:37
Thursday, May 29 2020
Thursday, May 29 2020

All at level 3 but clampdown zones still possible

SA is set to move to level 3 on June 1, but constant assessment of every area, and possible alert level changes, leaves much uncertainty
National
1 day ago

Minister’s briefing sows lockdown level confusion

Health minister’s presentation shows Covid-19 ‘hotspots’ could remain on level 4 while the rest of the country moves to level 3
National
1 day ago

SA eases lockdown to open up the economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to level 3 from June 1
National
3 days ago

SA to move to level 3 lockdown on June 1

Ramaphosa says the move marks a significant shift in SA's approach to the pandemic, but the worst is still ahead
National
3 days ago
Wednesday, May 27 2020
Wednesday, May 27 2020

Most read

1.
CARTOON: The muzzling of Glenda Gray
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Zondo commission comes to nought
Opinion / Letters
3.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Does Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Pray tell, are temples safer than ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
SA cannot shrug off smoking as a defence against ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.