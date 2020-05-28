Opinion BRIGHT KHUMALO: TikTok’s explosive growth makes it worth watching The sharing app could dominate the market and send Facebook value into a tailspin BL PREMIUM

ByteDance’s latest round of private share transactions has taken the social media behemoth to a valuation of over $104bn. TikTok, the video-sharing app and its South East Asian twin app Douyin, allows you to interact and follow other musers.

In 2017, ByteDance bought the lip-sync app Musical.ly and merged TikTok with Musical.ly’s 200-million users.